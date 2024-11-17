Barclays Lowers IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $66.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IAC. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of IAC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

IAC Stock Down 0.1 %

IAC stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAC has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.73). IAC had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $938.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IAC will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IAC by 5,474.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 337,268 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,655,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IAC by 113.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,891,000 after purchasing an additional 282,304 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the first quarter worth $11,460,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,200,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

