BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Down 9.6% in October

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Hovde Group boosted their target price on BayCom from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ BCML traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.30. 16,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. BayCom has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $303.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23.
BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. BayCom had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. BayCom’s payout ratio is 19.05%.
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
