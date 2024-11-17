BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,865 iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,042,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,270,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,272,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,137,000.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MAXJ stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.00. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

