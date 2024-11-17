BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Farmland Partners worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 68.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth about $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Farmland Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE FPI opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.69. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

