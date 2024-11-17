BCGM Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.6% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $119.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.