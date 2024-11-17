BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,082 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $71.87 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

