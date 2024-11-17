BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 118,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 152,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $91.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

