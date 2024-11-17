Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 250 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,048,351,000 after purchasing an additional 184,297 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,963,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $555,406,000 after buying an additional 389,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

