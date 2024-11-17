Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Up 12.9% in October

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Better Home & Finance Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of BETR stock traded down 0.86 on Friday, hitting 12.75. 96,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,365. Better Home & Finance has a one year low of 12.41 and a one year high of 45.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is 7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

