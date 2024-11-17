Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Up 12.9% in October

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Better Home & Finance Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of BETR stock traded down 0.86 on Friday, hitting 12.75. 96,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,365. Better Home & Finance has a one year low of 12.41 and a one year high of 45.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is 7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Better Home & Finance
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.