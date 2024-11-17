BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Short Interest Update

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20%

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Get BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% alerts:

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANFP remained flat at $26.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.