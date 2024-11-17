BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Trading 1.5% Higher – What’s Next?

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 68.30 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 68.09 ($0.86). 4,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 23,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.10 ($0.85).

BioPharma Credit Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of £932.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,134.77 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.09.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

