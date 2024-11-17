Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the October 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 277.0 days.
Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BITGF opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. Biotage AB has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $18.52.
Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biotage AB (publ)
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.