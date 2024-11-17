Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the October 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 277.0 days.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BITGF opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. Biotage AB has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Get Biotage AB (publ) alerts:

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Biotage AB (publ) provides solutions and products in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation products; plasmid purification solutions; oligo synthesis solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.