BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 94,406 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 94,406 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $738,254.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,617,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,565,776.74. This trade represents a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $177,083.28.

On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $313,943.49.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,939 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $126,534.33.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 61,003 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $467,282.98.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 123,691 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $942,525.42.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 68,934 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $520,451.70.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 76,043 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $571,843.36.

On Monday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 64,641 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $490,625.19.

On Friday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 51,163 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $388,838.80.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 64,275 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $487,204.50.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.54 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0863 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,690,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

