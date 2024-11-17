BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 94,406 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 94,406 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $738,254.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,617,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,565,776.74. This trade represents a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $177,083.28.
- On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $313,943.49.
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,939 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $126,534.33.
- On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 61,003 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $467,282.98.
- On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 123,691 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $942,525.42.
- On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 68,934 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $520,451.70.
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 76,043 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $571,843.36.
- On Monday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 64,641 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $490,625.19.
- On Friday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 51,163 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $388,838.80.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 64,275 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $487,204.50.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.54 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,690,000.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.