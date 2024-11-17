Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bossard stock opened at $249.00 on Friday. Bossard has a 1-year low of $249.00 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.00.

Bossard Holding AG operates in the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

