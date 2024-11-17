Brad S. Lakhia Purchases 4,985 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Stock

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) CFO Brad S. Lakhia acquired 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,918.18. This represents a 53.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OPENLANE Stock Up 1.5 %

OPENLANE stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.68 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 175.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 201.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in OPENLANE in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KAR

About OPENLANE

(Get Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.