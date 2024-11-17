Brad S. Lakhia Purchases 4,985 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Stock

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) CFO Brad S. Lakhia acquired 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,918.18. This represents a 53.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
OPENLANE Stock Up 1.5 %
OPENLANE stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05.
OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.68 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KAR
About OPENLANE
OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OPENLANE
- What is a Dividend King?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.