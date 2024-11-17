Brokerages Set The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) PT at C$0.82

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEV shares. Roth Capital lowered Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.15 to C$0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Lion Electric from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

TSE:LEV opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.09. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.61.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

