Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,500 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 487,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,475.0 days.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BVRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.
