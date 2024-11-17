BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,600 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 798,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BuzzFeed by 18.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 29,543 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BZFD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 839,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,474. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

