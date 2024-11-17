Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Down 15.5% in October

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 278,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. 112,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,280. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.11.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
