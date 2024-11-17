Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Down 15.5% in October

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 278,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. 112,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,280. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1,997.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 11,441.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 50.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.