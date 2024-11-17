Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,700 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4,419.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,103,000 after buying an additional 716,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,342,000 after acquiring an additional 558,944 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,067,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 517,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Campbell Soup by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,971,000 after acquiring an additional 363,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

