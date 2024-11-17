Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $2.25

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.50 to $2.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.