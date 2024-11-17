Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Up 13.5% in October

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 297,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 198.4 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CCORF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,369. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.