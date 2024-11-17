Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Up 13.5% in October

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 297,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 198.4 days.
Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CCORF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,369. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canaccord Genuity Group
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.