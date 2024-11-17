Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 187,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 69,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Canadian Gold Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$27.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Canadian Gold

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.