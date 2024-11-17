Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the October 15th total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,079,474,000 after acquiring an additional 588,701 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,932,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,556,000 after acquiring an additional 533,792 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,821,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,155,000 after acquiring an additional 723,188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,568,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,721,000 after acquiring an additional 216,062 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,203,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,523,000 after acquiring an additional 622,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

