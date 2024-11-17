Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,765,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 2,267,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.4 days.
Capital Power Price Performance
Shares of CPXWF traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $42.06.
About Capital Power
