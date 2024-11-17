Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,765,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 2,267,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.4 days.

Shares of CPXWF traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $42.06.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

