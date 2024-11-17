Cardano Risk Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 3.4% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $191,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 347.7% during the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Tesla by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $187,775,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.18.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $320.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.87, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,797 shares of company stock worth $57,616,781 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

