Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 938 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after acquiring an additional 42,009 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 308,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $47.30.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.