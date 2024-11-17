Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $139,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20,324.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 306.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,441,000 after buying an additional 1,056,759 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12,282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 468,567 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,948,000 after buying an additional 449,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $204.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $152.13 and a 1 year high of $237.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

