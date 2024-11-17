Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $384.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.81 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.98, for a total value of $368,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,332.28. This trade represents a 36.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This represents a 3.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,912. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.