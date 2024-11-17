Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.72 ($2.47) and traded as low as GBX 156 ($1.97). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.02), with a volume of 1,258,872 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a market cap of £278.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 181.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 195.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,250.00%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

