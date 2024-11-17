Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Update

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Century Aluminum Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CENX traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. 2,695,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.47.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $539.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.10 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Century Aluminum
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $601,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 125.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 531,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 296,101 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Century Aluminum
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.