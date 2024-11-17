Charles Pellerin Buys 41,411 Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin acquired 41,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,150.15.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$3.85 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of C$330.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.04.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$430.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.60 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 7.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.3798828 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

