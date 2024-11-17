Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Acquires 720 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Baird R W upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $140.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.71 and a 12 month high of $164.29. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $347,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,042,624.35. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.