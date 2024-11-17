Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.89 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.12 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

