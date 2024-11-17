Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Has $817,000 Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,427 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,648 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 354.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,610 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.88. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $114.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. The trade was a 5.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $34,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,835.58. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,400 shares of company stock worth $3,325,917 in the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

