Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Increases Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL increased its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Embraer were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Embraer by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 35,928 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Embraer by 59,594.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 51,847 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ERJ. TD Cowen upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of ERJ opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $39.46.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

