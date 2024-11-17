Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Purchases 800 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL increased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,735,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 805,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,395,000 after buying an additional 212,886 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $5,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,530,412.80. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $162,752.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,977.84. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,499 shares of company stock worth $6,393,076 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Price Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $166.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $178.03.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

AptarGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 10th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.