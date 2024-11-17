CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $10.82 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Welltower by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,842,000 after buying an additional 6,104,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Welltower by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,814,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,678,000 after buying an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,026,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,727,000 after purchasing an additional 139,430 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,917,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,914,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,126,000 after purchasing an additional 291,839 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.68.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $136.02 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $140.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

