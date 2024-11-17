CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $144.89 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $110.46 and a twelve month high of $148.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

