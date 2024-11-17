Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 1,135 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $246.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.06 and a fifty-two week high of $257.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.