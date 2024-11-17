Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 227 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NKE opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.20.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa America lowered NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.48.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

