Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $283.61 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.52 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.36.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.