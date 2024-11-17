Claro Advisors LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reddit by 903.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after buying an additional 453,894 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 64.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 512,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,808,000 after acquiring an additional 201,776 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Reddit in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Reddit by 80.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Walk Management LP raised its stake in Reddit by 28.3% during the third quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,133,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares during the period.

Get Reddit alerts:

Reddit Trading Down 5.4 %

Reddit stock opened at $124.78 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $139.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.12.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.61 million. Reddit had a negative net margin of 47.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 339,295 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,537.05. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $1,799,648.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,542,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,277,253.43. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,327 shares of company stock valued at $23,298,794.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDDT. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Reddit from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reddit from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reddit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RDDT

Reddit Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.