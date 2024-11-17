Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 27,642 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,642 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

