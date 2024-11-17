Coastline Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. HTLF Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

