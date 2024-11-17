Coastline Trust Co Invests $71,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after purchasing an additional 527,460 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,891,000 after buying an additional 308,493 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,229,000 after acquiring an additional 213,731 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,179,000 after acquiring an additional 177,226 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,193.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,601,000 after purchasing an additional 125,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

IDXX opened at $420.91 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $404.74 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

