Coastline Trust Co Takes $178,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,183 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,222,000 after acquiring an additional 129,799 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 678,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,498,000 after purchasing an additional 228,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,351,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,518,000 after purchasing an additional 60,821 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $179.67 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $193.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.89.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

