Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Raised by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 16.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

