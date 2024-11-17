Comparing Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Scienjoy has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Wave Quantum has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scienjoy and D-Wave Quantum”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $1.49 billion 0.02 -$4.34 million ($0.25) -3.80 D-Wave Quantum $8.76 million 37.71 -$82.71 million ($0.42) -3.90

Analyst Ratings

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Scienjoy and D-Wave Quantum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 0.00 D-Wave Quantum 0 0 6 0 3.00

D-Wave Quantum has a consensus target price of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 60.06%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and D-Wave Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy -4.79% -5.34% -4.39% D-Wave Quantum -783.28% N/A -130.44%

Summary

Scienjoy beats D-Wave Quantum on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

