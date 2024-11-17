Concord Asset Management LLC VA Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,424 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

